Senior menu for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 25 – Dec. 29. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Tuesday — Swiss steak, baked potato with cheese/fat free sour cream/chives, whole wheat bread, peach cobbler, apple, soup;

Wednesday – Sloppy joe with bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, soup;

Thursday — Open-faced roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, apple crisp, soup;

Friday – Shrimp scampi, angel hair pasta, Brussel sprouts, salad with Italian dressing, pudding, fruit, New Year’s toast at 11:15.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS!;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits (knitting and crocheting group) 10 a.m.;

Friday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 25 – Dec. 29:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — CLOSED – CHRISTMAS DAY

Tuesday — Southwest penne pasta and cheese, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight, cranberry-apple juice;

Wednesday — Sweet and sour pork, whole grain brown rice, steamed broccoli, layered salad with peas, mandarin oranges;

Thursday — Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexi-corn, orange rice pudding;

Friday — Whole wheat French toast, scrambled eggs with spinach, low-sodium bacon, yogurt and fruit, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 25 – Dec. 29:

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday – CLOSED – CHRISTMAS DAY;

Tuesday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh steamed spinach, apricot bran muffin, banana, colorful salad;

Wednesday – Pork chop, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli, pears, whole wheat roll, split pea soup;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, baked squash, colorful salad with chick peas, whole wheat bread, strawberry-banana yogurt.

Friday — CLOSED