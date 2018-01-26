Senior menu for Pahrump, Beatty and Amargosa Valley

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 29 – Feb. 2. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Herb-baked chicken, bread stuffing, gravy, peas and onions, salad, mixed fruit, soup;

Tuesday — Potato bake, green beans, salad, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Meatball sub, creamy cucumbers, oranges, split pea soup;

Thursday — Hawaiian kielbasa, peppers and onions, noodles, peas, salad, tropical fruit, soup;

Friday – Shepherd’s pie, spinach, muffin, banana, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits (crocheting and knitting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 29 – Feb. 2:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef tacos with salsa, guacamole, refried beans, Mexican corn saute, fruit cocktail;

Tuesday — Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bun, peas and carrots, potato wedges, Rice Krispie treats, pineapple;

Wednesday — Lasagna, chopped spinach, whole wheat garlic toast, mandarin orange;

Thursday — Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, steamed broccoli with carrots, peaches;

Friday — Scrambled eggs with sautéed red and green peppers, biscuits and gravy, oatmeal, mixed fruit.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 29 – Feb. 2:

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Meatball sub, cucumbers in sour cream, fresh orange, split pea soup;

Tuesday – BBQ pork sandwich, whole wheat bun, broccoli, coleslaw, Jell-O with fruit;

Wednesday – Baked pork chop, herbed whole wheat pasta, mixed vegetables, applesauce, pears;

Thursday – Hamburger with fixings on whole wheat bun, tater tots, green beans, mixed fruit, ice cream;

Friday – Herb-baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, herbed vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, fresh apple.