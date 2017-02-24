Senior News • Feb. 27 – March 3

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 27 – March 3. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Chicken Verde, stewed tomatoes, macaroni salad, apple crisp, soup;
Tuesday — Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, squash, salad, 7-grain bread, yogurt, soup;
Wednesday – Open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas and carrots, fruit cup, soup;
Thursday — Low-sodium hot dog, baked beans, peach cup, black-eyed pea soup;
Friday – Minestrone soup, cottage cheese, fruit, low-sodium whole wheat crackers.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Hope Cancer Care Center Seminar, 10 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Captel (free phones for hearing impaired), 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Old Men’s Club, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (Knitting and Crocheting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 27 – March 3:
Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday — Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies, fresh orange sections;
Tuesday — Fish tacos, coleslaw, Pico de Gallo, white sauce, frijoles churros, chocolate pudding;
Wednesday — Honey mustard chicken, brown rice, Brussel sprouts, three-bean salad, fresh apple;
Thursday — Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, green salad, fruit cocktail;
Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage links, oatmeal, fresh fruit in season, blueberry yogurt.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 28 – March 3:
Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.
Tuesday — Fish tacos, coleslaw, Pico de Gallo, white sauce, frijoles churros, chocolate pudding;
Thursday — Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, green salad, fruit cocktail.