Senior News • Feb. 6, 2017

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 6 – Feb. 10. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Swiss steak, egg noodles, mixed veggies, spinach salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Tuesday — Apple-smothered pork chop, stuffing, green beans, whole wheat bread, cranberry sauce, pear cup, soup;

Wednesday – Ravioli with meat sauce, spinach, salad, muffin, garbanzo bean soup;

Thursday — Beef stir fry, white rice, beet salad, whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges, soup;

Friday – Chicken Rosa, ziti noodles, squash, pea salad, cake and fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; BP checks, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday — Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Old Men’s Club, 8 a.m.; Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Rippets (Knitting and Crocheting), 11 a.m.; Haircuts, 1 p.m.; JK Nelson Law, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., call 727-5008 for appt.;

Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 6 – Feb. 10:

Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — Pork chop, yams, Brussel sprouts, layered salad, tapioca pudding;

Tuesday — Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles churros, orange spinach salad, plums or other fresh fruit, pineapple juice;

Wednesday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, lettuce and tomato salad, mixed fruit;

Thursday — Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, garlic bread, cherry-apricot granola cup, orange juice;

Friday — Breakfast burrito, yogurt, fresh orange and banana, oatmeal.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 6 – Feb. 10:

Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday — Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles churros, orange spinach salad, plums or other fresh fruit, pineapple juice;

Thursday — Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, garlic bread, cherry-apricot granola cup, orange juice.