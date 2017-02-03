Senior News • Feb. 6, 2017

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 6 – Feb. 10. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Swiss steak, egg noodles, mixed veggies, spinach salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;
Tuesday — Apple-smothered pork chop, stuffing, green beans, whole wheat bread, cranberry sauce, pear cup, soup;
Wednesday – Ravioli with meat sauce, spinach, salad, muffin, garbanzo bean soup;
Thursday — Beef stir fry, white rice, beet salad, whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges, soup;
Friday – Chicken Rosa, ziti noodles, squash, pea salad, cake and fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; BP checks, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday — Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Old Men’s Club, 8 a.m.; Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Rippets (Knitting and Crocheting), 11 a.m.; Haircuts, 1 p.m.; JK Nelson Law, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., call 727-5008 for appt.;
Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 6 – Feb. 10:
Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday — Pork chop, yams, Brussel sprouts, layered salad, tapioca pudding;
Tuesday — Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles churros, orange spinach salad, plums or other fresh fruit, pineapple juice;
Wednesday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, lettuce and tomato salad, mixed fruit;
Thursday — Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, garlic bread, cherry-apricot granola cup, orange juice;
Friday — Breakfast burrito, yogurt, fresh orange and banana, oatmeal.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 6 – Feb. 10:
Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.
Tuesday — Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles churros, orange spinach salad, plums or other fresh fruit, pineapple juice;
Thursday — Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, garlic bread, cherry-apricot granola cup, orange juice.