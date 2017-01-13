Senior News • Jan. 16-20

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 16 – Jan. 20. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – CLOSED – Martin Luther King Day;

Tuesday — Swedish meatballs, Normandy veggies, spinach salad, yogurt with fruit, soup;

Wednesday — Chili, cornbread, salad, fruit, soup;

Thursday — Chicken Tetrazzini, mixed veggies, broccoli salad, whole wheat roll, apple crisp, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, salad w/tomato, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.

Activities

Monday — CLOSED – Martin Luther King Day;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (Knitting and Crocheting), 11 a.m.;

Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 16 – Jan. 20:

Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — CLOSED – Martin Luther King Day;

Tuesday — Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday — Tuna noodle casserole, herbed vegetable medley, peaches, whole wheat roll;

Thursday — Spaghetti w/meat sauce, baked butternut squash, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, margarine, strawberry-banana yogurt pop;

Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, mixed fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 16 – Jan. 20:

Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday — Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, fruit cocktail;

Thursday — Spaghetti w/meat sauce, baked butternut squash, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, margarine, strawberry-banana yogurt pop.