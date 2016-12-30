Senior News • Jan. 2-6

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 2 – Jan. 6. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – CLOSED;
Tuesday — Sweet garlic chicken, angel hair pasta, asparagus, salad w/black beans, peach crisp, soup;
Wednesday — Beef patty/whole wheat bun, tomato/lettuce/onion, baked beans, fruit, soup;
Thursday — Low-sodium Kielbasa, parsley potatoes, sauerkraut, carrots, applesauce, soup;
Friday – Spaghetti and meatballs, zucchini, whole wheat bread, salad, yogurt, soup.
Activities
Monday — CLOSED;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.;
Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 2 – Jan. 6:
Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday — CLOSED;
Tuesday — Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, low-sodium French dressing, whole wheat bread w/peach butter, Chantilly fruit cup;
Wednesday — Turkey chili, whole wheat roll, peas and carrots, ambrosia;
Thursday — Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, margarine, fresh plum;
Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, yogurt, mixed fruit, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 2 – Jan. 6:
Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.
Tuesday — Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, low-sodium French dressing, whole wheat bread w/peach butter, Chantilly fruit cup;
Thursday — Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, margarine, fresh plum.