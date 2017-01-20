Senior News, Jan. 23-27

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 23 – Jan. 27. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, salad, fruit, soup;

Tuesday — Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, salad, whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges, soup;

Wednesday — Low-sodium ham, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, frozen yogurt pie, soup;

Thursday — Barbecue chicken, baked beans, creamed peas, salad, fruit, ice cream, soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, squash, three-bean salad, whole wheat roll, orange, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday — Humana, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (Knitting and Crocheting), 11 a.m.;

Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 23 – Jan. 27:

Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday — Deviled pork chop, baked potato, fat-free sour cream and chives, steamed Brussel sprouts, colorful salad, low-fat / low-sodium French dressing, tapioca pudding;

Thursday — Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, peach butter, banana.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 23 – Jan. 27:

Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — Honey mustard chicken, steamed rice, steamed broccoli, three-bean salad, pineapple slices;

Tuesday — Deviled pork chop, baked potato, fat-free sour cream and chives, steamed Brussel sprouts, colorful salad, low-fat / low-sodium French dressing, tapioca pudding;

Wednesday — Chicken tetrazzini, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll, pear halves;

Thursday — Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, peach butter, banana;

Friday — Egg and spinach bake, turkey bacon, peaches, oatmeal, orange juice.