Senior News, Jan. 23-27

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 23 – Jan. 27. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, salad, fruit, soup;
Tuesday — Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, salad, whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges, soup;
Wednesday — Low-sodium ham, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, frozen yogurt pie, soup;
Thursday — Barbecue chicken, baked beans, creamed peas, salad, fruit, ice cream, soup;
Friday – Lemon baked fish, squash, three-bean salad, whole wheat roll, orange, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday — Humana, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (Knitting and Crocheting), 11 a.m.;
Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 23 – Jan. 27:
Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.
Tuesday — Deviled pork chop, baked potato, fat-free sour cream and chives, steamed Brussel sprouts, colorful salad, low-fat / low-sodium French dressing, tapioca pudding;
Thursday — Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, peach butter, banana.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 23 – Jan. 27:
Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday — Honey mustard chicken, steamed rice, steamed broccoli, three-bean salad, pineapple slices;
Tuesday — Deviled pork chop, baked potato, fat-free sour cream and chives, steamed Brussel sprouts, colorful salad, low-fat / low-sodium French dressing, tapioca pudding;
Wednesday — Chicken tetrazzini, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll, pear halves;
Thursday — Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, peach butter, banana;
Friday — Egg and spinach bake, turkey bacon, peaches, oatmeal, orange juice.