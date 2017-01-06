Senior News • January 9-13

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 9 – Jan. 13. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Hamburger au-gratin, green beans, salad with tomato, peach crisp, soup;

Tuesday — Orange chicken, rice, broccoli, fruit, soup;

Wednesday — Beef stew, salad w/chickpeas, biscuit w/honey, fruit, soup;

Thursday — Stuffed pork chop, yams, lima beans and peas, salad, fruit, soup;

Friday – Chicken parmesan, angel hair pasta, green beans, banana and orange, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday — Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Sheila Winn, Pahrump Valley Mortuary Seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (Knitting and Crocheting), 11 a.m.;

Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 9 – Jan. 13:

Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — Chicken stir fry, fried rice, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges, egg drop soup, vanilla wafer pudding;

Tuesday — Lemon baked fish, whole wheat roll, green peas, long-grain brown rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, grapes;

Wednesday — Meatball sub, cucumbers in sour cream, split pea soup, fresh orange;

Thursday — Turkey bean burrito, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, apricot halves;

Friday — Pancakes, scrambled eggs, fresh fruit in season, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 9 – Jan. 13:

Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday — Lemon baked fish, whole wheat roll, green peas, long-grain brown rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, grapes;

Thursday — Turkey bean burrito, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, apricot halves.