Senior News • January 9-13

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 9 – Jan. 13. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Hamburger au-gratin, green beans, salad with tomato, peach crisp, soup;
Tuesday — Orange chicken, rice, broccoli, fruit, soup;
Wednesday — Beef stew, salad w/chickpeas, biscuit w/honey, fruit, soup;
Thursday — Stuffed pork chop, yams, lima beans and peas, salad, fruit, soup;
Friday – Chicken parmesan, angel hair pasta, green beans, banana and orange, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday — Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Sheila Winn, Pahrump Valley Mortuary Seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (Knitting and Crocheting), 11 a.m.;
Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 9 – Jan. 13:
Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday — Chicken stir fry, fried rice, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges, egg drop soup, vanilla wafer pudding;
Tuesday — Lemon baked fish, whole wheat roll, green peas, long-grain brown rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, grapes;
Wednesday — Meatball sub, cucumbers in sour cream, split pea soup, fresh orange;
Thursday — Turkey bean burrito, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, apricot halves;
Friday — Pancakes, scrambled eggs, fresh fruit in season, oatmeal, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 9 – Jan. 13:
Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.
Tuesday — Lemon baked fish, whole wheat roll, green peas, long-grain brown rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, grapes;
Thursday — Turkey bean burrito, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, apricot halves.