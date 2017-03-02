Senior News • March 6-10

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 6 – March 10. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken sub with cheese, Caesar salad, carrot/celery sticks, mandarin oranges, split pea soup;

Tuesday — Low sodium sausage and peppers with rice, carrots, collard greens, pudding, small bean soup;

Wednesday – Beef tacos, ranch style beans, mexicorn, rice pudding, soup;

Thursday — Lemon pepper chicken, creamed peas, green beans, salad, fruit cup, soup;

Friday – Salmon patty, spinach noodles, mixed veggies, Waldorf salad, whole wheat bread, orange, soup;

Sunday – Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for the Senior Center at the Moose Lodge, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; BP checks, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Old Men’s Club, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Rippets (Knitting and Crocheting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 6 – March 10:

Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — Beef stir fry, steamed white rice, beet salad, whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges;

Tuesday — Mexicorn pie, beef vegetable soup, mixed green salad, fresh orange;

Wednesday — Baked pork chop, yams, peas and carrots, applesauce, cookie;

Thursday — Potato crunch fish, steamed spinach, herbed roasted red potatoes, whole wheat roll, fresh banana;

Friday — Egg and sausage bake, hash browns, apricots, banana, oatmeal.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 6 – March 10:

Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.

