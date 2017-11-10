Senior news from Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 13 – Nov. 17. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – CLOSED – VETERANS DAY;

Tuesday — Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, S.C. potato salad, 7-grain bread, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Swiss steak, egg noodles, mixed vegetables, spinach salad, whole wheat bread, apple, soup;

Thursday — Bacon cheeseburger hot pocket, pasta salad, peas, fruit cup, soup;

Friday – Low sodium chili dog, fries, corn, salad, fruit, black-eyed pea soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — CLOSED – VETERANS DAY;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday —Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Club, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Comfort Hospice Seminar.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 13 – Nov. 17:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — Roast beef sandwich with au jus, potato wedges, layered salad, pineapple;

Tuesday — Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, Frijoles Charros, spinach salad, apricots, pineapple juice;

Wednesday — Pork chops with mushroom gravy, baked potato, baked beans, tossed salad, banana;

Thursday — Chicken parmesan, spinach spaghetti, tossed salad, pineapple chunks, whole wheat roll;

Friday — Whole wheat waffles with strawberries, scrambled eggs, fruit in season, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 13 – Nov. 17:

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, whole wheat garlic toast, cherry granola cup, orange-banana juice, garden salad;

Tuesday — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, whole wheat bread, peach butter, fresh apple and orange;

Wednesday – Beef stew, whole wheat roll, green salad with chickpeas, tropical fruit cup;

Thursday — Chicken Cacciatore, linguine, baked acorn squash, mixed green salad, peanut cookie.

Friday - CLOSED