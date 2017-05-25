Senior news: Pahrump, Amargosa Valley, Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 29 – June 2. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – CLOSED – Memorial Day;
Tuesday — Chicken Tetrazzini, mixed veggies, broccoli salad, whole wheat roll, apple crisp, soup;
Wednesday – Shepherd’s pie, spinach salad, muffin, banana, soup;
Thursday — Herb baked chicken, sour cream/chives, veggie medley, whole wheat bread, apple, soup;
Friday – Battered cod, Brussel sprouts, tater tots, colorful salad, fruit cup, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — CLOSED – Memorial Day;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Old Men’s Club, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits crocheting/knitting, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday – Sock Hop fundraiser, 6 -10 p.m. at Saddle West
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 29 – June 2:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday — CLOSED – Memorial Day;
Tuesday — Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies, fresh orange sections;
Wednesday — Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, steamed broccoli, peaches;
Thursday — Pepper steak, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, garbanzo salad, oat bran bread, frosted cherry dessert, mandarin orange sections;
Friday — Scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage, hash browns, peaches, oatmeal, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 29 – June 2:
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Tuesday — Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, Cali blend veggies, whole wheat bread, orange sections;
Wednesday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, Caesar salad;
Thursday — no information available.