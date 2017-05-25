Senior news: Pahrump, Amargosa Valley, Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 29 – June 2. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – CLOSED – Memorial Day;

Tuesday — Chicken Tetrazzini, mixed veggies, broccoli salad, whole wheat roll, apple crisp, soup;

Wednesday – Shepherd’s pie, spinach salad, muffin, banana, soup;

Thursday — Herb baked chicken, sour cream/chives, veggie medley, whole wheat bread, apple, soup;

Friday – Battered cod, Brussel sprouts, tater tots, colorful salad, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — CLOSED – Memorial Day;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Old Men’s Club, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits crocheting/knitting, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday – Sock Hop fundraiser, 6 -10 p.m. at Saddle West

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 29 – June 2:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — CLOSED – Memorial Day;

Tuesday — Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies, fresh orange sections;

Wednesday — Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, steamed broccoli, peaches;

Thursday — Pepper steak, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, garbanzo salad, oat bran bread, frosted cherry dessert, mandarin orange sections;

Friday — Scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage, hash browns, peaches, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 29 – June 2:

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday — Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, Cali blend veggies, whole wheat bread, orange sections;

Wednesday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, Caesar salad;

Thursday — no information available.