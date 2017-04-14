Senior news in Pahrump area

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 17 – April 21. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Easter ham, yams, salad, green bean casserole, scalloped pineapple, soup;

Tuesday — Malibu chicken, noodles, glazed carrots, tropical fruit, northern bean soup;

Wednesday – Beef stir fry, rice, beet salad, whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges, soup;

Thursday — Lemon baked fish, parsley potatoes, zucchini, Waldorf salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup;

Friday – Pot roast, mashed potatoes, corn, salad, peach crisp, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Old Men’s Club, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 17 – April 21:

Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — Hamburger on whole wheat bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, mayo/ketchup, baked beans, carrot and celery sticks;

Tuesday — Potato crunch fish, steamed brown rice, seasoned zucchini, layered salad, fresh apple;

Wednesday — Oven fried chicken, baked potato, steamed peas and carrots, garden salad w/honey dressing, cracked wheat bread, fruited gelatin;

Thursday — BBQ ribs, scalloped potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, apple;

Friday — Pancakes and eggs, low-sodium sausage, mixed berries, oatmeal, melon chunkst, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 17 – April 21:

Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday — Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, whole wheat bread, oatmeal date bar;

Thursday — Lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower/carrots/snow peas, colorful salad, royal brownie, cream of broccoli soup.