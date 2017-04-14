Senior news in Pahrump area

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 17 – April 21. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Easter ham, yams, salad, green bean casserole, scalloped pineapple, soup;
Tuesday — Malibu chicken, noodles, glazed carrots, tropical fruit, northern bean soup;
Wednesday – Beef stir fry, rice, beet salad, whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges, soup;
Thursday — Lemon baked fish, parsley potatoes, zucchini, Waldorf salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup;
Friday – Pot roast, mashed potatoes, corn, salad, peach crisp, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Old Men’s Club, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 17 – April 21:
Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday — Hamburger on whole wheat bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, mayo/ketchup, baked beans, carrot and celery sticks;
Tuesday — Potato crunch fish, steamed brown rice, seasoned zucchini, layered salad, fresh apple;
Wednesday — Oven fried chicken, baked potato, steamed peas and carrots, garden salad w/honey dressing, cracked wheat bread, fruited gelatin;
Thursday — BBQ ribs, scalloped potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, apple;
Friday — Pancakes and eggs, low-sodium sausage, mixed berries, oatmeal, melon chunkst, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 17 – April 21:
Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.
Tuesday — Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, whole wheat bread, oatmeal date bar;
Thursday — Lemon baked fish, steamed brown rice, cauliflower/carrots/snow peas, colorful salad, royal brownie, cream of broccoli soup.