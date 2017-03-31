Senior News in region

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 3 – April 7. 2 percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken fajita, Spanish rice, refried beans, corn, fruit;

Tuesday — Swiss steak, baked potato w/cheese, sour cream and chives, veggie blend, whole wheat bread, soup;

Wednesday – Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, soup;

Thursday — Lemon pepper chicken, brown rice, carrots, salad, fruit, black bean soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, salad w/tomato, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Desert View Hospital monthly birthday cake celebration, 11 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Old Men’s Club, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting) 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; NO exercise class; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 3 – April 7:

Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — Turkey fajita, Spanish rice, ranch style beans, chopped spinach with low-sodium/low fat French dressing, pineapple chunks;

Tuesday — Baked pork chops, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, colorful salad, whole wheat bread, applesauce;

Wednesday — Beef stew, noodles, garden salad, buttermilk biscuit, honey, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday — Chili dog (turkey frank), chili, cheese and onions, on whole wheat bun, Normandy veggies, tater tots, strawberry yogurt;

Friday — Scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, low sodium sausage, mixed berries, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 3 – April 7:

Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday — Chicken pasta, herbed veggie medley, chopped fresh spinach, garlic bread, spiced applesauce, orange-banana juice;

Thursday — French bread pizza, broccoli salad, rainbow sherbet, oatmeal date bar, chicken noodle soup.