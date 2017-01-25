Support Meetings

Gamblers Anonymous

• Universal Wisdom Church, 1230 S. Loop Road, annex building.

Al-Anon

Strength and hope for friends and family of problem drinkers.

Hotline – 702-615-9494, www.nevadaal-anon.org

• Desert View Hospital, Wednesdays, 5:00-6:00 p.m., open meeting, non-smoking. For info 240-344-7136.

• Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Thursdays, 10 to 11 a.m., 650 S. Blagg Road, 209-938-9094.

• First Step Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m. 1061 Second Street, “Pathway to Serenity,” open meeting, non-smoking, 775-750-0181 or 775-401-1267 for info.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Hotline – 775-513-7975, www.aa.org

• Oasis Outreach Center, 1061 Second St., Suite A.

• First Step Club, 1061 Second St., Suite B, 727-9367.

• Goodsprings Community Center, 702-208-4696.

• Sandy Valley, 585 N. Mohawk, 702-723-1101.

• Beatty Community Center, 775-553-2050.

• Keystone Center, Sandy Valley, 702-723-5172.

• Universal Wisdom Church, 1230 S. Loop Road.

Grief Counseling

• Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Rd., Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 751-1804.

• Nathan Adelson Hospice, 2270 E. Commercial Road, Suite A/B, 751-6700.

• Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite A, 727-7000.

• St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church, 631 W. Irene, meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month, 537-1115.

Caregiver Support

• Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada Blvd., Ste. A, 727-7000.

• Caregiver Friendship Group, email Ruth at mojavebug@yahoo.com.

Depression Recovery

• Adventist Building, 477 Blagg Road, 513-6202.

Diabetes Support

• No to Abuse, 621 S. Blagg Road, 513-6722.

Friends and Family of Incarcerated Persons

• Call 702-223-6600 for nearest location.

Domestic violence/sexual assault

• No to Abuse, 621 S. Blagg Road, 751-1118.

Narcotics Anonymous

• First Step Club, 1061 Second Street, Ste. B, 727-9367.

• Oasis Outreach, 1061 Second St., Ste. A.

Cancer Support

• Nye Cancer Support Group, meets first on Thursday, Pahrump Community Library, 209-3444.

Alzheimer’s Support

• NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road, second and fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m., 537-2082 or 727-7944.

• Pahrump Community Church, 1061 E. Wilson Road, 513-6418.

Prostate Cancer Support

• Desert View Hospital, 330 Lola Lane, 727-7482.

TOPS Club International

• Desert Greens Clubhouse, 350 Wilson Road, Wednesdays 5-6 p.m., 537-1091.

• Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 Big Five Road, Wednesdays 8-9 a.m., 537-7881.

• Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave., Fridays 8-9 a.m., 751-8532.

Overeaters Anonymous

• Pahrump Community Library, 702-501-3865 for more info.

Pahrump Movers and Shakers Parkinson’s Disease support group

• Desert Greens Clubhouse, 350 W. Wilson, 537-1015.

Reformers Anonymous

• Choice Hills Baptist Church, 340 W. Mesquite, 537-1328.

LDS Family Services Addiction Recovery

• LDS Church, 921 E. Wilson Road, 513-0822, 513-0749 or 702-445-0901.

Celebrate Recovery

• Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 Big Five Road, Friday nights, 7 p.m.