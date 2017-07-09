Crews taming Potosi wildfire near Pahrump

Crews are making progress against the Potosi wildfire burning between Pahrump and Las Vegas.

The blaze stood at 420 acres and 45 percent containment Sunday, the U.S. Forest Service reports.

Resources include 167 firefighters, with eight smokejumpers, five handcrews, four engines, two helicopters and two airtankers. Full containment is estimated for 8 p.m. July 14.

The fire is burning on the western side of Mount Potosi.

The Potosi wildfire was ignited by a lightning strike Thursday evening.

Unauthorized private drone flights over the wildfire have impeded firefighters’ progress, Forest Service spokeswoman Marnie Bonesteel said.

Most drones fly at the same elevation as the aircraft that survey the area and drop flame retardant from above.

“If they’re flying, we can’t,” Bonesteel said.

Max Michor of the Las Vegas Review-Journal contributed to this story.