Dust storm hits Pahrump

A dust storm warning was issued for Pahrump on Wednesday night, but a National Weather Service meteorologist said its strongest gusts never made it to Clark County.

Parts of the valley experienced gusts hovering about 30 mph from a nearby dust storm Wednesday night, meteorologist Chelsea Krysteon said.

At 5:15 p.m., the weather service reported low visibility in the town and along State Route 160. The storm had winds clocked at more than 50 and 60 miles per hour, with one site reaching the 70s, Krysteon said.

The warning expired at 7 p.m.

“It’s definitely died down in magnitude,” she said.

The Las Vegas Fire Department tweeted Wednesday night that downed power lines on Mezpah Street had caused an outage in the central valley.

Around the same time, more than 3,000 customers were reported without power in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday night, according to NV Energy.

Heat warning expired

The excessive heat warning blanketing the Las Vegas Valley ended at 8 p.m., but area temperatures won’t get much cooler this week.

Wednesday’s high was 107, the National Weather Service said. Thursday will is expected to see a high of 103, with Friday and Saturday expected to reach highs of 105. Sunday’s high was predicted to reach 104.

Krysteon said the valley might see some rain Thursday, with chances between 20 and 30 percent. After that, the weather service predicted a 10 percent chance of rain through Wednesday.

The normal temperature for Aug. 30 is 100 degrees, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

