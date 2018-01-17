20 new troopers join Nevada Highway Patrol

A total of 20 graduates from the Nevada Highway Patrol Advanced Academy 78 received the title of trooper at their graduation ceremony held this month in Carson City.

The NHP Advanced Academy enhances and builds upon skills developed in the 16 week Department of Public Safety (DPS) Basic Peace Officer Academy and targets specialized training to prepare new officers for their careers as Nevada State Troopers.

The approximately nine weeks, 350 hours of advanced instruction include crash investigation, patrol procedures, tactical firearms, patrol rifle training, advanced roadside impairment detection and enforcement, fusion liaison officer training, emergency vehicle operations, traffic incident management and courtroom training. Following graduation on Jan. 5, troopers begin 14 weeks of field training. The 20 new troopers are assigned to duty stations statewide, with nine in Las Vegas, five in Reno, two in Fernley, and one each in Winnemucca, Moapa/Glendale, Fallon and Hawthorne.

