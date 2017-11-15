Additional campgrounds open at Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY, CA – Death Valley National Park announced plans to open two additional campgrounds for the winter season.

Texas Springs Campground was set to open on Monday, Nov. 13. Sunset Campground opened Nov. 3. Both campgrounds will remain open until the middle of April.

Campground status as provided by the National Park Service:

■ Furnace Creek (154 sites) – open

■ Sunset (270 sites) – open

■ Texas Springs (92 sites) – open

■ Stovepipe Wells (190 sites) – open

■ Emigrant (10 sites) – open

■ Wildrose (23 sites) – open

■ Thorndike (6 sites) – open until closed by snow

■ Mahogany Flat (10 sites) – open until closed by snow

■ Mesquite Springs (40 sites) – closed due to storm damage

The park expects a large influx of visitors for Thanksgiving week.