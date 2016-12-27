After two decades of school service Sherry Allison retires

Most people know her from the high school where she helped students out in the athletic office for 12 years.

Sherry Allison, a beloved Nye County School District employee for 22 years, officially retired last Friday.

According to the school district, Allison spent her first years working at J.G. Johnson Elementary School, where she worked as a clerical aide for five years.

She then transferred over to the high school and worked in the athletic department for 12 years. It was there that she received two state awards for her job there.

Allison then moved from the high school to the middle school where she was the head secretary for two and a half years before her last move to the district office where she spent her final two and a half years covering all the classified staff in the district.

Allison is a lifelong resident of Pahrump who attended Pahrump Valley High School and graduated in the class of 1978. She married her high school sweetheart, Ronny Allison, who was in the class of 1976.

She was always helpful to the newspaper staff as well. Former sports editor Don McDermott said she was a valuable asset to the sports page.

“There is one more person to thank for the incredible help she provided these past 11 years, and she has moved on, too,” McDermott wrote in his farewell piece four years ago. “Sherry Allison, an all-American athletics department secretary, has left PVHS to go to Rosemary Clarke Middle School as secretary to principal Tim Wombaker. That ought to be one heck of a team.”

Wombaker said Allison was loved wherever she went and the district will miss her.

“Sherry was an absolute asset to NCSD,” he said. “No matter the job she was given, it was done with precision and the utmost professionalism. Her experience and expertise will be sorely missed. We wish her the very best.”

Maggie Villa, the secretary for the principal at the high school, enjoyed working with Allison.

“I had the pleasure of working with Sherry when she started as a clerical aide, also during her 12 years as the athletic secretary,” Villa said. “Sherry has always been very efficient at every job she takes on. She cared so much for all our student/coaches’ records for PVHS, kept track of all historical records and made a huge difference at PVHS.”

Villa said Allison always did her best at her job.

“Sherry always went above and beyond her job description to make us look good,” she said. “I appreciate all she has done for PVHS. Thank you, Sherry Allison, for your sincere dedication to NCSD.”

Trojans athletic director Larry Goins worked with Allison when he was the athletic director his first time at the high school until he left in 2008.

“The thing that stands out the most with me was how competent she always was,” Goins said. “All that was ever required was to let her know what you wanted and she always found a way to get it done. There was never any need to explain, it only took one time for her to understand and do it. In addition, it was always done after that.”

Goins wishes Allison the best.

“I know that she has been looking forward to spending more time with her grandchildren and I know that she will enjoy it …”

Janelle Veloz is the secretary to Superintendent Dale Norton and thanked Allison for her service.

“Sherry was the athletic secretary during times my boys were athletes at Pahrump Valley High School,” Veloz said. “She was so very efficient, helpful and supportive and always made my boys feel welcome in her office when they had questions or needed help. She is the kind of person you want to be there for your kids when you can’t be. I had four sons go through athletics at PVHS and she touched the lives of each and every one of them.”

Contact reporter Vern Hee at vhee@pvtimes.com