Ag department spends $1.5B in U.S. rurals

The U.S. Department of Agriculture invested in nearly 400 projects to provide essential services for more than 7 million people in rural areas across the country in fiscal year 2017, the department announced.

The department said it infused $1.5 billion into rural areas in 2017 through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.

The money went toward projects involving schools, libraries, municipal centers, first responder vehicles and equipment, social service buildings, recreational activities and other community needs, the department reported.

Nevada was among the states where money was invested.

“Partnering with our small towns and cities to support essential services that rural residents need is one way USDA is facilitating prosperity in rural America,” Secretary Sonny Perdue said.

“USDA’s investments will help communities significantly improve their schools, hospitals and public safety facilities, and improve the quality of life,” he said.

The 2017 information was released in a statement Jan. 25.