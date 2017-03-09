AG Laxalt to attend Wills and Powers of Attorney Workshop for Nevada veterans in Pahrump on Friday

The state attorney general’s office will be in town Friday to help facilitate pro bono assistance to veterans with questions regarding their end of life legal affairs.

The Wills and Powers of Attorney Workshop for Nevada veterans will be held at the Veterans Service Office, 1981 E. Calvada Blvd., Suit 110. The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt will attend the workshop from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to help address questions any veterans may have.

Approximately 2,400 veterans live in the Pahrump area.

The Office of Military Legal Assistance was created and launched by Laxalt, the nation’s first attorney general-led, public-private partnership offering our military communities access to pro bono civil legal services. The program pairs Nevada’s active duty, National Guard and reserve service members with local attorneys to receive legal assistance for civil matters including consumer fraud, military rights, immigration, landlord/tenant, predatory lending and creditor/debtor issues.

The Office of Military Legal Assistance holds wills and powers of attorney workshops throughout Nevada at least once a month. These workshops are a special service provided to Nevada veterans who can have their wills and powers of attorney drafted for free.

The Attorney General’s Office of Military Legal Assistance, through its pro bono partnerships, is proud to have helped Nevada’s servicemembers and veterans handle nearly 1,000 pro bono matters since its launch in November 2015, according to the office.

In 2016, the Department of Defense named the Office of Military Legal Assistance a “Best Practice Program,” and recommended that the program is duplicated in states throughout the country.

Nevada is home to an estimated 11,400 active duty military members, 7,620 reserve members, and over 228,000 veterans.

The state’s active-duty servicemembers represent all five branches of the military, but more than 90 percent are serving in the Air Force.

Many work in one of the four active military bases in Nevada (Nellis and Creech Air Force bases in the south and the Hawthorne Army Depot Base and Naval Air Station Fallon Navy Base in the north).