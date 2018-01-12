Annual MLK Day event returns to Pahrump

Since its beginning in 2002, the Pahrump Martin Luther King Jr. “All People’s Day” Scholarship Foundation has contributed tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships to local school students wanting to advance their education, and this year is no different.

Organizer Delores Joyner said the annual event is now in its 15th year of serving the community.

Originally known as the “All People’s Day Breakfast,” Joyner said the event, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15, now has a new moniker, along with a brand new venue, due to costs associated with hosting the fundraiser.

“This is the first year we are doing a luncheon,” she said. This year’s event will be held at the Pahrump Community Church at 1061 East Wilson Road. The celebration will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.”As part of the program, Joyner said several musical interludes are also scheduled during the fundraising ceremony.

As in past events, memories of Dr. King’s vision were shared by performers who serenaded the audience with inspirational ballads, dance and the spoken word.

“We plan to have raffles and door prizes as well as an auction to round out the event,” Joyner noted. “The tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. In total, we have given about $45,000 over the years. This is our scholarship fund, which we do once a year, exclusively for Pahrump Valley High School graduating students.”

Additionally, Joyner said the foundation is also looking to support different entities in the area. “There are other small local organizations in town who are not able to do big fundraisers throughout the year, so we’ll try to donate a few dollars to their respective causes,” Joyner said. “Right now we are looking at trying to help our homeless population this year.”

“It’s one of the oldest annual events that has managed to survive over the years. The Pahrump Community Church recently completed their big recreational addition and our group will actually be the first who uses it.” For more on the event, including reserving a table, call Joyner at 775-727-0473.