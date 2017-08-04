Aug. 7 recognized as Purple Heart Day in Nye County

Purple Heart Day is celebrated on Aug.7 nationwide, and now in Nye County.

County commissioners on Aug. 1 issued a proclamation recognizing Aug. 7 as Purple Heart Day in Nye County.

“Nye County wanted to show its appreciation and honor the many county residents who are Purple Heart recipients, as well as those who have gone before us,” Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly said. “The proclamation is a way to commemorate the service these brave soldiers have given for our freedoms.”

Several Nye County residents received the proclamation from Nye County commissioners at the meeting on Tuesday. One of them was Pahrump resident Dr. Tom Waters.

“I am thankful to our Nye County commissioners for their proclamation to recognize August 7th as Purple Heart Day in Nye County,” Waters said in an email. “And, I am truly honored to represent the many Purple Heart recipients in the Pahrump area by receiving the proclamation from the commissioners.”

The Purple Heart is a combat decoration awarded to members of the armed forces of the United States military who are wounded in conflict with an enemy force, and posthumously, to the next kin in the name of those killed in action or die of wounds received in action, Nye County said. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval also issued a proclamation designating Aug. 7 as Purple Heart Day in Nevada.

A Purple Heart Day ceremony is planned for at 7 p.m on Aug. 7 at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery in Pahrump.

