Barney, Gamebird road paving project underway in Pahrump area

Nye County Road Department will pave Gamebird Road and Barney Street from April 18 through Saturday, April 22. The project for Gamebird Road will run from approximately Winchester Avenue to Barney Street, and Barney Street up to Jaybird Street.

The project will also have traffic control in place and bypass lanes there should only be short delays, Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly said.

The project was awarded to Wulfenstein Construction for $485,959.22 at the April 4, 2017 Nye County Commission meeting and is being funded from the Nye County Road Fund.

This project should be completed by April 22, officials said.