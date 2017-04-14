Beatty board voices opposition to bills under consideration

The Beatty Town Advisory Board has voted to send letters to state legislators voicing opposition to two bills under consideration.

The votes to send the letters were not unanimous, as some members, regardless of personal feelings on the issues, did not find it an appropriate action to take as an official board rather than as individual citizens.

They recently decided 3-2, with Dick Gardner and Erika Gerling voting no, to write a letter opposing SB 254, which would remove immunity from civil liability for persons using “force which is intended or likely to cause death or bodily injury” when the use of such force “was justified under the applicable provisions of Nevada criminal law.”

Kelly Carroll commented that this could mean that if someone breaking into your house tripped over the furniture and broke a leg, you could be sued.

The vote on sending a letter opposing the other bill, SB 387, was closer to unanimous, with only Erika Gerling voting no for the reason already mentioned.

This long, complicated bill would provide means for family members and law enforcement to apply to have persons under personal protection orders classified as high risk and allow the court to order the confiscation of firearms and ammunition in the possession of such persons and to prohibit them from acquiring more for the duration of the protection order. It also provides for the possible extension of such orders up to one year.

There is much more detail in the 16-page bill, establishing the criteria for defining high-risk offenders, providing for fines and penalties, and more.

Randy Reed particularly objected to the use of “closed-door proceedings,” saying that it violated constitutional rights.

Carroll said that it looked like a backdoor way to come after people’s guns.

BUDGET APPROVAL, OTHER ACTION

In other action at the April 10 meeting, the board approved its tentative budget for the next fiscal year.

The board responded to a request for help from Nye County Emergency Services Director Vance Payne by agreeing to give up to $11,370 to help pay for a backup generator at the Beatty ambulance hall.

MaryEllen Giampaoli gave a presentation on the Draft Water Resources Plan for the Nye County Water District, showing projections of water use, demand, and supply up to 2060.

Giampaoli said she did not have a “crystal ball” to predict what would happen, not even knowing if the Nye County Water District would exist after the month of May, but she said that Beatty is in particularly good shape in terms of its water supply well into the future, being able to handle more than the projected growth.

Jerry Martin reported to the board on the Beatty Senior Center, starting by saying, “It looks as though we’re going to be able to stay open.”

The Senior Center recently expanded its on-site meals from two to three days a week, with the third day being dinner on Thursday before bingo.

He said that the project council had reached an agreement with the county agency and had paid $5,000 of the money and had the rest forgiven.

Fire Chief Mike Harmon reported that the fire department had a busy month, and that there was good news in that they had 10 students in the emergency responder class that started April 7.

Richard Stephens is a freelance writer living in Beatty.