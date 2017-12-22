Beatty welcomes Santa to community

It was Santa Night at the Beatty Community Center on Friday night, Dec. 15.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus made their traditional entrance riding on a fire engine. They then greeted children individually at the Christmas tree and gave them toys.

As always, the event featured the Beatty Fire Department’s antique fire truck decked out in holiday decorations.

The evening also featured cookies and other treats as well as a community potluck dinner.

The winners of the Beatty Chamber of Commerce Christmas lighting contest were also announced.

In the commercial category, first place went to Desert Canary Resale, second to the Happy Burro, and third place was a tie between the VFW Post and Beatty Water and Sanitation.

The winners in the residential category were first place, Wayne Burnell; second place, Bob and Billie Goerke; and third place was again a tie between Brad and Nancy Anderson and Mike and Dotty Harmon.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.