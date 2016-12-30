BLM looking for those responsible for damaging Red Rock sign; offering $1,000 reward

The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and/or conviction of those responsible for damaging the Red Rock sign on Highway 159 earlier this month.

The BLM said that a person or persons caused “significant” damage to the sign on Dec. 17.

“We are looking to the community to help us identify the culprit,” said Catrina Williams, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area manager. “This sign marks the entrance to the Red Rock Canyon area, and is photographed by thousands of visitors each year.”

BLM law enforcement is heading the investigation into the incident.

Anyone convicted for violating 18 USC 1361, the willful depredation against any property of the United States, could face a fine in excess of $500 and up to 10 years in jail.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call 1-800-521-6501. Tips can remain anonymous.

Contact reporter Mick Akers at makers@pvtimes.com. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.