BLM rescinds fire prevention order in Nevada

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has rescinded the fire prevention order that was issued June 30.

The order restricted the discharge and use of fireworks and certain types of ammunition during recreational shooting, the BLM said in a recent announcement.

This follows the lifting of fire restrictions across the state in late September.

“Although the threat of fire has been reduced, we still want to remind people to be careful when they are out recreating on public lands or planning on having a fire as the weather gets cooler since there is still a lot of dry grass out there,” said Paul Petersen, BLM Nevada’s Fire Management Officer.

Petersen also offered some tips for outdoor enthusiasts, including:

■ Consider using propane stoves or camp stoves instead of campfires and charcoal grills in dry conditions.

■ Never leave campfires unattended. Keep water and a shovel close by at all times.

■ Be certain campfires are completely out before going to bed or leaving the area. Pour water on the fire and douse the site thoroughly. Stir the campfire until there are no embers and the ashes are cold to the touch. Remember, if it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.

■ Riding motorcycles/ATVs without a spark arrester and careless smoking can all cause unwanted wildland fires.

■ Firewood cutters must have a chainsaw with a functioning, approved spark arrester screen on the exhaust.

■ Open burning on private land still requires a permit from local fire departments.