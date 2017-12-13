BLM seeks input in Pahrump for revised draft resource management plan

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management requests public input for a revised draft of the Southern Nevada district resource management plan/environmental impact statement.

The BLM said it has determined that a revised draft resource management plan/environmental impact statement should be developed and an opportunity for public input is needed to gather additional information on the areas of:

■ renewable energy

■ areas of critical environmental concern

■ lands with wilderness characteristics

■ land tenure adjustments (land disposals)

■ Gold Butte National Monument

■ socio-economic

The opportunity to provide input is offered from now until Feb. 2.

During this period, the BLM plans to conduct public meetings to present information and provide for the opportunity for public input.

The revised draft resource management plan/environmental impact statement will incorporate substantive comments received from the initial impact statement and information received from the public input period and meetings, the BLM said.

Public meetings include one in Pahrump. It is planned from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16 in the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino.

Other meetings are planned for January in Overton, Mesquite, Las Vegas, Henderson and Searchlight.

The meetings will begin with an open house format where participants can ask questions and visit various resource stations, with formal presentations at 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., the BLM said.

The public will be able to provide information beginning at 7 p.m. with a three-minute time limit.

Court reporters will be available to record verbally-provided information.

Input can also be provided to the BLM by email at sndo_rmp_revision@blm.gov, by faxing to 702-515-5023 or by mailing to the BLM Southern Nevada District Office, Southern Nevada District RMP Revision, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130.

Updated information on the Revised Draft RMP will be available at https://go.usa.gov/xnBqm

In 2008, the BLM initiated a revision to the 1998 Las Vegas resource management plan. A draft resource management plan/environmental impact statement was released for public review in October 2014.

Following the public comment period, work began on development of the proposed resource management plan/final environmental impact statement.

While working on the effort, new information gathered in response to public comments and concerns from cooperating agencies, as well as rapidly changing issues, contributed to a pause in development and initiated a BLM internal review in July 2016, the BLM said.

As a result of the BLM internal review, the BLM determined that a revised draft resource management plan/environmental impact statement should be developed.