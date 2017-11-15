Boil water notice issued for 300 Great Basin customers in Pahrump area

Great Basin Water Company has issued a precautionary boil water notice for about 300 Pahrump customers.

The company’s president, Wendy Barnett, said Great Basin had a main break due to aging infrastructure. The main break occurred late on Sunday and has been repaired.

“Only a couple of premises had no water during the repair; however, GBWC did issue a precautionary boil water notice to all those served by that main. We have no reason to believe that there is an issue with the water, but our customers’ safety is of primary concern to us,” Barnett said in a statement.

In a message sent to its customers on Nov. 12, the company recommended to “vigorously” boil water for one minute prior to drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. As an alternative, it said bottled water may be used.

“The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a satisfactory bacteriological survey is received. Customers will be notified by a second phone notification message once the boil advisory has been rescinded,” the message said.

As prescribed by Nevada Administrative Code, two samples will be taken to ensure the water quality. These samples must be taken 24 hours apart so any precautionary boil water notice will last at least 48 hours. The first sample was taken on Monday after the repair. The second sample was taken on Tuesday.

“We will know the results from the second sample on Wednesday. GBWC will notify all customers that the notice has been lifted when the second sample has come back negative (good),” Barnett said. Some of the streets affected include Winery Road, S. Cortina Street, Maricopa Street, Iroquois Avenue and others, the utility said.

For questions, call Great Basin Water Company at 1-844-694-4404.