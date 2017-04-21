Brand new venue is Discovery Park in Pahrump

Saturday, April 22, marks the 47th observance of the birth of the Earth Day movement around the world.

Locally, officials from NyE Communities Coalition are hosting an Earth Day event at Discovery Park, formerly known as Willow Creek Golf Course, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Discovery Park is at 1500 Red Butte Drive, off Highway 372.

Mary Duff, part of the Earth Day organizing committee, said this year’s observance will coincide with Arbor Day.

“Earth Day this year is in conjunction with Arbor Day, so we are partnering with the Red Rock Audubon Society and the Pahrump Nuclear Waste Environmental Advisory Committee,” she said. “This will be the first time in the community that Earth Day and Arbor Day are observed together.”

More than two dozen vendors are participating in tomorrow’s observance, including officials from the Nevada Division of Forestry and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Duff said.

“We will also have different vendors from around the community to share their information,” she said. “We will have representatives from Ash Meadows, the Amargosa Nature Conservancy and crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue.”

Additionally, attendees can participate in interactive games and demonstrations, along with receiving free earth-friendly products and gardening information.

A solar-powered cooking demonstration will also be on display at the park, while the Arbor Day Society will be raffling off trees planted in one-gallon containers.

Duff said in years past, the Earth Day observance was held at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, but organizers opted for a different location this year.

“This year we decided to change the venue,” Duff said. “We were going to do it last year at Discovery Park but it didn’t quite work out. Everything is free and there will be hot dogs, chips and drinks as well as music from local bands. People should bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the day. We will also have some pottery throwing and family-friendly activities for the kids.”

For additional information on Saturday’s event, call 775-727-9970.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes