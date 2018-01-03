Broadband network effort taking shape

The U.S. Department of Commerce and the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) announced that all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands have accepted FirstNet and AT&T’s proposals to design and build a broadband network for the public safety community.

“With all 50 states and several territories participating in FirstNet, we have a clear path to delivering a truly nationwide broadband network for first responders,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

FirstNet’s mission is to ensure the building, deployment, and operation of the nationwide broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities. Last year, the Commerce Department and FirstNet announced a partnership with AT&T to build and operate the first responder network.

It will deliver the technologies and infrastructure that public safety desperately needs for day-to-day operations, disaster response and recovery, and securing of large events.