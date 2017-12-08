Bull elk poaching case investigated in Nevada

Nevada game wardens are seeking the public’s assistance to help solve a case of a bull elk that was killed and left to waste in the eastern part of the state, the state Department of Wildlife reports.

“We believe the bull was shot sometime between Friday, Nov. 17, and Sunday morning, Nov. 19,” said Nick Brunson, Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) game warden.

“Another bull was shot and harvested in close proximity of the one that was left to waste,” he said.

Brunson also said that tire tracks led to the bull that was harvested, where the head and meat were removed, then continued on to within 10 feet of the second bull that was left to waste.

It is believed that the same party shot both bulls.

“There were a lot of hunters in the area who might have seen something,” Brunson said. “We hope that someone will come forward with information that will help us solve this crime. It is a senseless act that should have people upset.”

There is a $1,000 reward from Operation Game Thief for information leading to a conviction in this crime. Witnesses may call OGT at 1-800-992-3030 to report information on this or any other wildlife-related crime.

The department identified the area where the bull elk that was killed and left to waste as in the Delano Range in Hunt Unit 081 in Nevada’s Elko County. The bull was found west of Division Canyon approximately 150 yards north of the Thousand Springs Road between the Winecup Ranch and the Gambel Ranch.