Burglary at Pahrump area brothel, man sought

A dance pole, normally used as a prop by female adult performers, was one of several items stolen from Pahrump’s Chicken Ranch Brothel back in mid-October of 2017.

Late last month, detectives from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office located that dance pole, along with various other stolen items, including a lawnmower, stage equipment, a battery charger and pushcart.

Those items, according to a sheriff’s office news release, were located on Dec. 26, at a residence along Santovito Street on the far south end of town.

The subsequent investigation revealed that a former employee of the Chicken Ranch, identified as Douglas Hurtado, 49, is responsible for the burglary, the sheriff’s office reported.

Hurtado is also facing a grand larceny charge.

“It was determined that Hurtado once resided at the address on Santovito Street where he concealed the stolen property,” stated a sheriff’s office news release. “Detectives recovered the stolen property and are attempting to locate Hurtado for further investigation.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Douglas Hurtado or additional information regarding the case is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, Option 5, attention Detective Parra or Detective Cox.

Both can also be reached via email at NCSO Detectives@co.nye.nv.us

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes