Business adviser to hold free management course in Pahrump

Local residents looking to start a small business venture have an ally in their corner.

Business Development Adviser Allan Parker is instructing a nine-week course entitled “Manage Your Money For You and Your Business.”

Parker said the free course is designed for those 16 years or older, who are serious about starting a new business, as well as current business owners.

“Business owners who are literate in personal finances have a much higher chance of being successful in owning a profitable business,” Parker said. “Financial literacy and basic business planning skills are a powerful combination to successful entrepreneurs.”

The nine consecutive Wednesday course begins today at the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, which is on the second floor of the Nevada State Bank building, 1301 South Highway 160.

Instruction time runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The course wraps up May 31.

Parker said the Nevada Small Business Development Center has been committed to helping new business owners, as well as entrepreneurs throughout the state for 31 years, creating a sizable economic impact in the Silver State.

“Providing training that helps Nevadans improve their personal money management makes sense as a prerequisite to business planning,” Parker said. “This will further help business owners transfer their new-found financial abilities into their business operations. The course will help those who still might be struggling with basic budgeting, saving and managing personal income.”

Inside the training

The first six weeks of the course will include topics that are crucial in money management, such as basic borrowing skills, credit reporting, tax planning, financial recovery and more.

Parker said the last three weeks in the course will address basic business planning, utilizing the guided business plan workbook that provides simple steps to writing a business plan. The plan will focus on necessary actions, including marketing strategy, financials and product service pricing.

Additionally, the course is intended for those who are committed to completing the entirety of the nine-week training.

“Students will need to attend five of the first six weeks in order to qualify for the Guided Business Plan Instruction that will take place in weeks seven, eight and nine. Seating is limited and registration is required.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes