Business and Home Expo returns to Pahrump Nugget

Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce Events Coordinator Vicky Hilling describes it as the chamber’s largest fundraiser of the year, as the 19th Annual Business and Home Expo returns to town.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday inside the Pahrump Nugget Events Center.

More than 48 vendors have signed on to participate this year.

“It’s the only one of its kind in Pahrump,” she said. “It’s a way to showcase our local businesses who are also chamber members. They all get together to have the public come out and meet with them and learn about the services that they offer. It’s a great way to get to know each other. I know a lot of businesses are very busy and sometimes it’s hard to get people to staff the booths for the day and a half of the home and business expo.”

Hilling also said a number of businesses and individuals have signed on to become either gold or platinum sponsors for the event.

Last year the title of the event changed slightly to include the addition of “home” to the Biz Expo, and that was aimed at bringing in business and groups that might have skipped the event in years past.

“We have quite a few sponsors this year and their names will be in all of our printed materials as well as our Facebook page and e-newsletter that we send out,” she said. “We thank the sponsors very much for supporting us. This is exclusively for Pahrump Chamber of Commerce members. We do a lot of other events, but this one is our biggest event for the year.”

Additionally, Hilling noted that operations at the chamber are running quite smoothly this year.

“Everything is going great at the chamber and we are getting a lot of new businesses and have done a lot of ribbon cuttings lately,” she said.

Hilling also spoke of the chamber’s annual magazine, which is now available to the community.

The publication can be found at area casinos, RV parks and the chamber office at the Nevada State Bank building, located at 1301 S. Highway 160, second floor.

“We are excited to introduce our annual Pahrump Chamber of Commerce Magazine, that just arrived this week for 2017,” she said. “I know a lot of folks who have been looking for a Pahrump street map because they are hard to come by, but we have a fold-out map in the center of the magazine. We encourage people to come to the chamber office and get their copy of the chamber magazine.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes