Business profile: Sherry Cipollini

Sherry Cipollini

Aesthetic Enhancements

775-513-0614

by appointment

Age: 46

Background: “I have been a nurse for 11 years, where I have worked in the emergency room. I am an advanced nurse practitioner RN, which allows me to work independently from a doctor. I have a master’s degree. And I will be working with botox and fillers. I will be doing lip fillers and cheeks. I will be using botox for wrinkles too.”

Personal: “I like to relax by running and competing in races. I run half-marathons and like to travel to do various races.”

First job: “My father was in the Air Force when I was in high school and so I went to high school in Athens, Greece and worked on the base in the office of public affairs.”

Business climate: “I have wanted to do this for a long time and the reason is there are few people that do this in this town. I know many people that have to go to Las Vegas to have this done. I am available by appointment and will still be working in the ER. I think there are plenty of people that would love to have access to this service here in town. It is all about making people feel good about themselves.”

