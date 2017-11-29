California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in last Wednesday’s drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $34 million.

The winning numbers were:

32 40 27 42 08 (03)

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in Saturday’s drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $35 million.

The winning numbers were:

21 46 13 25 17 (19)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353.

Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.