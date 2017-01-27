Clear, warming conditions expected for the valley

After a string of storms dropped 1.66 inches of rain on the valley last weekend, residents can expect the exact opposite over the next week in town.

The National Weather Service said that sunny conditions will persist throughout the week, bringing a warming trend along with it.

“We’re looking dry and sunny throughout the entire period,” said Clay Morgan, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Besides the sunny weather, the only weather of note are the windy conditions that are expected today and into tomorrow.

“Winds are going to kick up, mostly Friday and Saturday,” he said. “We could see some northeast winds coming down the mountain at about 10 to 20 mph, and maybe some locally higher gusts if we get a mountain wave thrown in there. You will see some pretty brief and localized higher gusts.”

High pressure setting in over the valley will be responsible for rising temperatures and clear conditions.

Temperatures will range between the 49-degree high expected today and 63 degrees forecast for Tuesday.

Overnight lows will vary almost 20 degrees from today and Thursday, as a low of 29 is expected tonight and a low of 46 degrees is called for on Thursday.

