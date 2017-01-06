Death Valley National Park has transportation grants for school field trips available

Death Valley National Park and the Death Valley Natural History Association have transportation grants for school groups participating in field trips to the park available.

The grants are possible due to donations by education program supporters to the Death Valley Natural History Association.

“Death Valley Natural History Association is thrilled to be able to assist school groups in coming to Death Valley National Park,” said David Blacker, executive director of the Death Valley Natural History Association. “Death Valley offers a unique learning opportunity and educators should not miss a chance to bring out their school groups.”

Students can experience a variety of programs, including investigating life on the sand dunes, discovering ancient landscapes in a canyon, studying unique habitats in the park, and exploring the lowest point in North America.

“It is so inspiring to see students from local communities exploring this mysterious and remarkable outdoor classroom,” said Brandi Stewart, education program coordinator. “Through these transportation grants, we hope to provide an opportunity for even more students to engage in hands-on learning here in Death Valley.”

The grants will help cover transportation costs for school groups visiting Death Valley during the spring of 2017.

Although the ranger-led programs are free, transportation costs can be an issue for schools looking to take field trips to the park. The funding offers students the chance to explore the park and for schools to support student learning through a field trip to Death Valley.

Teachers and school administrators can obtain additional information about transportation grants and curriculum-based field trip programs by visiting the education section of the park’s website at www.nps.gov/deva, or by contacting the education program coordinator, Brandi Stewart, at 760-786-3226 or via email at Brandi_Stewart@nps.gov.

