Delinquent property auction is set for Nye County

Land parcels from Pahrump, Amargosa Valley, and surrounding areas are set to be up for grabs at a delinquent property tax sale planned for today .

The event is set for 9 a.m. at the Nye County Administration Building at 2100 East Walt Williams Drive in Pahrump. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.

Registration for each auction will be on the date of the sale from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. A $500 deposit is required to receive a bid card.

The deposit will be applied to the purchase price if a bid is successful. The deposit will be returned at the end of the sale if the bid is unsuccessful.

Deposits must be made in the form of cash, cashier’s checks or money orders.

For a parcel list, go to http://nyecounty.net/DocumentCenter/View/29560