Democrats take lead among Nevada voters

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports an increase of 7,071 active registered voters statewide during the month of November 2017 as compared to October 2017.

The total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,457,865, an increase of 0.49 percent, she said in an announcement last week.

Democratic Party active registered voters statewide increased by 1,563 (0.28 percent), and Republican Party active registered voters statewide increased by 2,686 by (0.55 percent).

Nonpartisan active registered voters increased by 2,403 (0.78 percent), Independent American Party active registered voters increased by 314 (0.49 percent), and Libertarian Party of Nevada active registered voters increased by 150 (1.08 percent).

Active registered voters from a compilation of “other” minor political parties decreased by 45 (0.28 percent).

Of the 1,457,865 active registered voters in Nevada:

• 565,093 are Democrats (38.76 percent);

• 488,464 are Republicans (33.51 percent);

• 309,737 are nonpartisan (21.25 percent);

• 64,470 are members of the Independent American Party (4.42 percent);

• 14,077 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.97 percent); and

• 16,024 are members of other minor political parties (1.10 percent).