Desert View Hospital reaches service agreement with United Healthcare

Desert View Hospital and United Healthcare reached an agreement on a new hospital services contract.

The deal, which became effective Jan. 1, allows United Healthcare members access to Desert View as an in-network provider.

Desert View Chief Executive Officer Susan Davila was excited about the partnering with the health care provider.

“We are very pleased residents who are covered by United Healthcare will be able to access care at Desert View Hospital,” said Davila. This includes community members with United Healthcare’s PPO and HMO products, along with Medicare Advantage.”

State assemblyman and Desert View’s director of business, James Oscarson, explained the partnership will benefit the area.

“Together, Desert View Hospital and United Healthcare will provide excellent service to our mutual patients, utilizing the technology and resources we offer,” Oscarson said.

The new deal reaches beyond the Pahrump Valley, as Desert View is part of the Valley Health System, which allows access to several medical centers in the Las Vegas area.

Patients whose care requires further medical attention can be transferred to Las Vegas for additional services, the six hospitals of the Valley Health System are also in-network providers for United Healthcare. The Las Vegas locations include Centennial Hills, Desert Springs, Henderson, Spring Valley, Summerlin and Valley hospitals.

Desert View was purchased by the Valley Health System, who is owned by Pennsylvania-based Universal Health Services, in August.

Davila, who now oversees Nye County’s largest medical facility, replaced former CEO Kelly Adams after the transaction was made final. The facility includes a 25-bed hospital featuring 24-hour emergency services, rehabilitation, radiology and cardiac care. The hospital also houses the valley’s only 24-hour laboratory.

Additionally, ancillary services Desert View offers include laboratory, respiratory, radiology, therapy services, an inpatient pharmacy and outpatient physical therapy.

United Healthcare is an operating division of UnitedHealth Group, the largest single health insurance carrier in the United States.

