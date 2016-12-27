District Attorney’s report • Dec. 23

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Anthony McLaughlin-Lepe was charged on Dec. 9 with unlawful use of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Nickima Danielle McGriff was charged on Dec. 13 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony and unlawful occupancy, a gross misdemeanor.

• Timothy Wayne Smith was charged on Dec. 13 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Justin A. Wentworth was charged on Dec. 13 with unlawful use of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Allison Rae Silva was charged on Dec. 13 with unlawful use of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Robert Scott Lynn was charged on Dec. 13 with burglary and attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, both felonies.

• Christopher Bryan Guoin aka Christopher Verzilli was charged on Dec. 16 with offense involving stolen vehicle; injury to property; possession of a controlled substance; habitual criminal, all felonies; and immediate notice to police officer of accident involving damage to vehicle or property, and duty to stop at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle or property, both misdemeanors.

• Peter Eugene Gosselin was charged on Dec. 16 with transportation of a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Anthony McLaughlin-Lepe was charged on Nov. 28 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Douglas L. Knowles was charged on Dec. 2 with drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, a misdemeanor.

• Tony Gonzales Sr. was charged on Dec. 2 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jenifer A. Hardy was charged on Dec. 2 with throwing substance at or willfully damaging bicycle or motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• Cosme Cortez-Cortez was charged on Dec. 2 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jessica Lee Bilobram was charged on Dec. 2 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jennifer Alice McCormack was charged on Dec. 6 with domestic battery, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Darrin Niccolas Kirk was charged on Dec. 6 with harassment and assault, both misdemeanors.

• Alexis A. Hinds was charged on Dec. 6 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jessica Leann Hamlet was charged on Dec. 13 with offense involving stolen property, a misdemeanor.

• Alexandra L. Goldstein was charged on Dec. 13 with domestic battery, second offense, a misdemeanor.

• Dudley William Valentine was charged on Dec. 13 with obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Janet Lee Woods was charged on Dec. 13 with unlawful trespass upon land and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

• Keith Joseph Coppock was charged on Dec. 13 with violation of order for protection against domestic violence, a misdemeanor.

• Lacey L. Lawhorn was charged on Dec. 13 with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain traffic lane, both misdemeanors.

• Jordan D. Nelson was charged on Dec. 13 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jaye M. Nelson was charged on Dec. 13 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Kenneth Marcel Nelson was charged on Dec. 13 with basic speed and drivng without a valid license, both misdemeanors.