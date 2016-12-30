District Attorney’s report • Dec. 30

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Jennifer Alice McCormack aka Jennifer Alice McCormick was charged on Dec. 8 with neglect, isolation or abuse of an older person, a felony.

• Kohl S. Cummings was charged on Dec. 12 with armed robbery with use of a deadly weapon; burglary with use of a deadly weapon; and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, all felonies.

• Randy L. Snipes was charged on Dec. 16 with prohibited acts of convicted sex offender, a felony; and obstructing a public officer and walking upon the highway where sidewalk provided, both misdemeanors.

• Toby Tennant was charged on Dec. 16 with attempted mayhem, a felony; and battery and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.

• Michael Richard Carlson was charged on Dec. 19 with sexual assault, a felony.

• Carin Ann Thomas was charged on Dec. 16 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and approach to stopped authorized emergency vehicle making use of flashing lights, all misdemeanors.

• Janet Starcher was charged on Dec. 20 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Melissa Burson was charged on Dec. 20 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Pedro Ismael Burgos Mendoza was charged on Dec. 12 with abuse of an older or vulnerable person, first offense, a gross misdemeanor; and battery, a misdemeanor.

• Ashlee N. Brownlee was charged on Dec. 16 with throwing substance at or willfully damaging bicycle or motor vehicle, a gross misdemeanor.

• Larry Russell Fielding was charged on Dec. 12 with domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

• Eric Whalen was charged on Dec. 16 with violation of temporary or extended domestic violence protective order, two counts and obstructing a public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Enrique Dedios was charged on Dec. 19 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Tony Wesley Holland was charged on Dec. 19 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.