District Attorney’s report • Feb. 3, 2017

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Orlando Griffin-Ramirez was charged on Jan. 20 with battery with use of a deadly weapon, a felony; and battery, a misdemeanor.

• Andre Longmire was charged on Jan. 24 with offer, attempt, or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to controlled substance, two counts, first offense; sales of firearm(s) to convicted felon; ownership or possession of firearm by certain persons prohibited; and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

• John Randolph Dearborn-Murphy aka John Randolph Murphy was charged on Jan. 24 with offense involving stolen vehicle; unlawful possession of firearm; and sex offender failure to update information, all felonies.

• Malinda Rebecca Carson was charged on Jan. 24 with obtaining and using personal identifying information of another person to harm or impersonate person, to obtain certain nonpublic records or for other unlawful purpose, four counts; and offense involving stolen property, all felonies.

• Jonathan Williams was charged on Jan. 25 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Phillip Lee Russell was charged on Jan. 26 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Miles Weir was charged on Jan. 9 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Cory Edward Holliday was charged on Jan. 11 with domestic battery and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Letiscya Marlinda Larios-Chacon was charged on Jan. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Gonzalo Galindo was charged on Jan. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jose Luis Colon-Rodriguez was charged on Jan. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jefferson Tyler Counts was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a hypodermic device, both misdemeanors.

• Dominic Dewyne LaBarbera was charged on Jan. 17 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.