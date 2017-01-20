District Attorney’s report, Jan. 20, 2017

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Sandra Townsend-Marsh was charged on Dec. 30 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Steven Zachary Tewsley was charged on Jan. 4 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and failure to maintain travel lane and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

• Rick Dean Hendrickson was charged on Jan. 5 with offense involving stolen vehicle, a felony; and display fictitious license plate, a misdemeanor.

• Stephan Michael Grepo was charged on Jan. 6 with coercion, a felony.

• Brandon Daryl Todd was charged on Jan. 5 with attempted robbery with use of a deadly weapon; obtaining and using personal identifying information of another person to harm or impersonate person, to obtain certain nonpublic records or for other unlawful purpose; assault with a deadly weapon on a person over 60 years of age, all felonies; and possession of dangerous drug without prescription, a gross misdemeanor.

• Nathan Michael Harris was charged on Jan. 6 with offense involving stolen vehicle, a felony; and driving while license cancelled, revoked, or suspended; display fictitious license plate; and failure to use turn signal, all misdemeanors.

• Raymond Anthony Gonzalez was charged on Jan. 6 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Duane Andrew Johnson was charged on Dec. 13 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Toni Rechalle Finnegan was charged on Dec. 22 with contributory neglect, possession of alcohol by minor, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.

• Heather Flattery was charged on Dec. 27 with obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Timothy Flattery was charged on Dec. 27 with obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Christopher Arnold Goergen was charged on Dec. 28 with battery, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Mary Susan Block was charged on Dec. 28 with violation of order for protection against domestic violence, seven counts, a misdemeanor.

• Aaron McLeroy Williams was charged Dec. 29 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• David Adam Nichols was charged on Dec. 30 with possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’, security for payment of tort liabilities required, and tail lamps required, all misdemeanors.

• Yesenia Molina was charged on Jan. 4 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Yvonne R. Wells was charged on Jan. 4 with failure to maintain traffic lane and driving under the influence of alcohol, both misdemeanors.

• Jamy R. Zehm was charged on Jan. 5 with failure to maintain traffic lane and driving under the influence of alcohol, both misdemeanors.