District Attorney’s report • Jan. 27, 2017

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Terri Bausback-Barrick was charged on Dec. 30 with child abuse or neglect and coercion involving force, both felonies.

• Marc Steven Beauparlant was charged on Dec. 30 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle, both misdemeanors.

• Glenn Edward Harris was charged on Jan. 11 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Jacob Michael Ybarra was charged on Jan. 13 with burglary committed with the assistance of a child and grand larceny, both felonies.

• Jana Kaye Aguilar was charged on Jan. 18 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Ernest Harvey Goodson was charged on Jan. 18 with battery by a prisoner, a felony.

• Courtney Lyn Hinds was charged on Aug. 18 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Samantha Santoro was charged on Jan. 3 with left turn into oncoming traffic, a misdemeanor.

• Shannon Lorrai Hawks was charged on Jan. 6 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.