District Attorney’s report • March 3, 2017

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Marsha April Brooker was charged on Feb. 16 with identity theft to avoid prosecution, a felony.

• David Albert Allsopp was charged on Feb. 17 with trafficking in schedule I controlled substances, 14 to 28 grams; and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (schedule I or II, with priors, both felonies.

• Robert L. Carter was charged on Feb. 17 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Shyann Lavone Ulibarri was charged on Feb. 21 with trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance; offer, attempt, or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to controlled substance, first offense; conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act; possession of a controlled substance; unlawful use of a controlled substance; and concealing evidence, all felonies.

• Jessica Lynn Miralli was charged on Feb. 21 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act; possession of a controlled substance; unlawful use of a controlled substance, all felonies.

• Cindy Theiu was charged on Feb. 21 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act; possession of a controlled substance; unlawful use of a controlled substance, all felonies.

• Monica Ann Flores-Castillo was charged on Feb. 21 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act; possession of a controlled substance; unlawful use of a controlled substance, all felonies.

• Cassandra K. Jones was charged on Feb. 21 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act; possession of a controlled substance; unlawful use of a controlled substance, all felonies.

• Tereisa Felesha Adams was charged on Feb. 21 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act; possession of a controlled substance; unlawful use of a controlled substance, all felonies.

• Joseph Darrell Anderson was charged on Feb. 21 with obtaining and using personal identifying information of an older person to harm or impersonate person, to obtain certain nonpublic records or for other unlawful purpose; theft; uttering forged instrument; and burglary, all felonies.

• Jacob-Aaron Patrick Barker was charged on Feb. 21 with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.

• Jason Charles Stevens was charged on Feb. 21 with assault upon an officer, a gross misdemeanor.