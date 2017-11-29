Driver flown to UMC Trauma following Pahrump area rollover crash

A two-vehicle crash along Highway 160 on Tuesday, Nov. 21, warranted a flight to a Las Vegas-area hospital just before 6:30 p.m.

The crash occurred at mile marker 41, which involved a mutual aid assignment where both Nye and Clark County first responders arrived on scene.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis said upon arrival, fire crews found the two-vehicle accident where both vehicles sustained significant damage.

“One of the drivers was actually an off-duty Nye County Sheriff’s deputy,” Lewis said. “One patient’s injuries warranted flight to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas where Mercy Air-7 was added to the assignment. The landing zone was established on the southbound lanes of Highway 160. Patient care was transferred to Mercy Air-7 and that patient was flown to trauma.”

Scooter wipeout

Earlier on Tuesday, Pahrump fire crews were dispatched to the area of Calvada Boulevard and Dandelion Street for a motor vehicle accident also with injuries.

Upon arrival, crews arrived to find a single-vehicle scooter accident where the rider sustained facial trauma.

Emergency crews assessed the patient, who opted not to be transported to Desert View Hospital.

Same intersection, different crash

The following day, fire crews were summoned again to the area of Calvada Boulevard and Dandelion Street for another motor-vehicle crash at 7:30 a.m.

Again, both parties, who sustained moderate injuries, refused medical transport to the hospital.

Right place at the right time

On Thursday, Nov. 23, fire crews were transporting a patient from Desert View Hospital to a Las Vegas-based medical facility just before 3:30 a.m., when they happened upon a single-vehicle rollover crash along Highway 160.

“While there was no entrapment, the patient had self-extricated,” Lewis said. “There were injuries sustained by an individual, thus crews remained on location pending the arrival of Clark County resources.”

Pole ablaze

On Friday, local fire crews responded to a power pole fire along the 900 block of South John Street at approximately 10:18 a.m.

“Crews arrived on location where they found a power pole fire with nearby exposures,” Lewis said. “Crews then established a safe area around the burning pole, pending the arrival of Valley Electric Association crews. Once the fire was extinguished, power was re-established without incident and there were no injuries reported.”

Near disaster averted

Hours later fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire at the Courtyard Apartments on Dandelion Street just after 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found light smoke showing from a first-floor apartment where there was also a fire alarm sounding.

“Fire crews entered the apartment and found a kitchen stove-top fire which was on the verge of extending to the kitchen cabinets,” Lewis said. “That fire was quickly extinguished and during primary and secondary searches, it was found that that no people were inside the apartment.”

Lewis also noted that two dogs at the location were successfully removed from the dwelling, while no injuries were reported.

“The crews completed the assignment by ventilating the inside of the apartment with positive pressure,” Lewis said. “That fire was deemed accidental in nature where the stove-top burner had been left on.”

Mutual-aid response

Saturday morning prompted the mutual aid response of Pahrump emergency crews for a brush fire over the California state line along Highway 178, just before 8 a.m.

“Upon the arrival of Pahrump fire crews, they found multiple brush fires running alongside the roadway,” Lewis said. “Crews extinguished those fires and later turned the scene over to the Southern Inyo Fire Protection District, upon their arrival.”

Rubbish fire

Roughly 12 hours later, on Saturday, Pahrump fire crews were dispatched for a reported structure fire along the 3400 block of Winery Road at 7:29 p.m.

“Upon arrival crews found what was actually a rubbish fire sandwiched between two of the primary dwellings,” Lewis noted. “The fire had extended to a perimeter fence and the materials were consistent with mixed brush and other debris that was placed in between the two homes. There was no direct extension to the dwellings and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was thought to be improperly discarded smoking materials.”

Vehicle destroyed by fire

A second dispatch regarding the improper disposal of smoking materials occurred inside a vehicle along the 5900 block of Vicki Ann Road on Sunday afternoon Nov. 26, at approximately 4:42 p.m.

“We received numerous reports that the fire had possibly extended to two dwellings in which the vehicle was sandwiched between,” Lewis said. “Upon arrival, crews found a mostly extinguished passenger compartment fire. There was no extension to the primary dwellings. Crews continued the suppression and there were no injuries reported. Again, that fire was thought to be caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials placed within a plastic bag in the interior of the vehicle.”

Scooter rider sustains minor injuries

On Monday, Nov. 27, at approximately 7:10 p.m., fire crews were summoned the intersection of Wilson Road and West Street for a reported moped crash, where the rider was assessed and transported to Desert View Hospital with moderate injuries.

